A plane used by the Russian Emergencies Ministry as a “flying hospital” has arrived in Grozny, the capital of Chechnya, according to Flightradar24 data.

The An-148-100EM plane returned to Moscow, landing at Vnukovo Airport at 1:10 a.m. local time.

The first “flying hospital” appeared in Russia in 2013. The module on board the An-148 is equipped with modernized medical equipment that allows for monitoring patients during flight and therapeutic procedures.

Previously, Deputy Minister of Emergency Situations Viktor Yatsutsenko announced that the ministry would receive nine new Mi-38 helicopters by the end of the year. They can be used for cargo and passenger transportation, search and rescue, as well as for flights over water. The maximum speed of the helicopter is 300 km/h.

This week, Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov said in a live broadcast on his assistant's page on social networks that he had no problems with his kidneys or stomach, quoted by TASS and Focus.



"I swear to Allah, I have no problems with my kidneys, spleen or stomach. The only thing I can't stand is pepper, but otherwise I am completely healthy. And I have strength. What do you want from us?“, Kadyrov said.



Earlier, media outlets, citing Ukrainian sources, reported serious health problems for the head of the Chechen Republic. It is alleged that the politician suffered from kidney failure and his condition was assessed as serious.