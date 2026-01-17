Russia has launched a new attack on natural gas production facilities in Ukraine overnight, Ukrainian energy company Naftogaz said, quoted by Reuters, BTA reports.

According to the company, this is the sixth such attack in the past week alone.

The company described the strikes as targeted attacks on civilian infrastructure. "The goal is to leave Ukrainians without gas and heating during the winter period," a message posted on Naftogaz's Telegram channel said.

Ukraine is currently experiencing its most serious energy crisis since the start of the war. The energy sector is under severe pressure due to constant Russian shelling, extremely low temperatures, and accumulated damage from previous attacks, which further complicate the maintenance of stable supplies.