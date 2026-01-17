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Russian strikes on gas infrastructure deepen Ukraine's energy crisis

Russian strikes on gas infrastructure deepen Ukraine's energy crisis

Naftogaz reports sixth attack on gas production equipment in a week

Jan 17, 2026 14:36 375

Russian strikes on gas infrastructure deepen Ukraine's energy crisis - 1
Eli Stoanova Eli Stoanova Author at Fakti.bg

Russia has launched a new attack on natural gas production facilities in Ukraine overnight, Ukrainian energy company Naftogaz said, quoted by Reuters, BTA reports.

According to the company, this is the sixth such attack in the past week alone.

The company described the strikes as targeted attacks on civilian infrastructure. "The goal is to leave Ukrainians without gas and heating during the winter period," a message posted on Naftogaz's Telegram channel said.

Ukraine is currently experiencing its most serious energy crisis since the start of the war. The energy sector is under severe pressure due to constant Russian shelling, extremely low temperatures, and accumulated damage from previous attacks, which further complicate the maintenance of stable supplies.