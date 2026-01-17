Zelensky orders accelerated electricity imports due to severe energy crisis

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he had ordered an urgent increase in electricity imports and deliveries of additional energy equipment, as the country faces its most serious energy crisis since the beginning of the Russian invasion, Reuters reported, quoted by BTA.

Earlier this week, the Ukrainian government declared a state of emergency in the energy sector after Russian strikes that significantly affected the energy system. Currently, it covers only about 60 percent of the country's electricity needs.

“All necessary decisions have already been made and the increase in imports should continue without any delay“, Zelensky wrote in a post on the social network “Ex“ after a meeting with government and military officials.

The Energy Ministry announced that planned power outages have been introduced in most of the country. The situation remains the worst in Kiev and surrounding areas, where residents are facing prolonged power outages and dozens of apartment buildings are without heating in temperatures as low as minus 16 degrees Celsius.

Prime Minister Yulia Sviridenko said that the government and state-owned company “Naftogaz“ have discussed additional natural gas imports this year, without specifying the planned quantities. According to her, last year “Naftogaz“ imported 5.7 billion cubic meters of gas with the help of state funding and support from international partners.

Meanwhile, “Naftogaz“ reported today that Russia has launched another overnight strike on natural gas facilities in Ukraine - the sixth such attack in just seven days. The country has been forced to start importing gas as early as the spring of 2025 due to ongoing Russian drone and missile strikes on gas infrastructure.