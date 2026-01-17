Bulgarian woman sentenced to life in prison in Greece for murder

A Greek court has sentenced a 35-year-old Bulgarian woman to life in prison for the murder of her partner in Leptokarya, Pieria region, reports "24 hours", reports News.bg.

According to court documents, the act was committed with particular cruelty. The investigation found that the woman killed her partner in their shared home, then buried his body in the yard of the house in an attempt to cover up the evidence.

The court did not recognize mitigating circumstances and emphasized that it was a case of premeditated murder.

During the trial, it became clear that the relationship between the couple had deteriorated over time. The main motives for the crime were jealousy and financial disputes between the two.