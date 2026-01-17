Trump announces new tariffs on eight European countries over Greenland

US President Donald Trump said that starting in February he would introduce a 10% import tax on goods from eight European countries because of their opposition to US control over Greenland, the Associated Press reported, quoted by BTA.

In a post on social media, Trump indicated that Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, Britain, the Netherlands and Finland would be affected by the new tariffs.

According to the president, if an agreement is not reached by June 1 for the “full and complete purchase of Greenland“ by the US, the import duty will be increased to 25%.