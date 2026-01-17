Last news in Fakti
Новини
World »
Trump announces new tariffs on eight European countries over Greenland

Trump announces new tariffs on eight European countries over Greenland

Import duties start in February and could reach 25% if no deal is reached

Jan 17, 2026 19:26 332

Trump announces new tariffs on eight European countries over Greenland - 1
Eli Stoanova Eli Stoanova Author at Fakti.bg

US President Donald Trump said that starting in February he would introduce a 10% import tax on goods from eight European countries because of their opposition to US control over Greenland, the Associated Press reported, quoted by BTA.

In a post on social media, Trump indicated that Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, Britain, the Netherlands and Finland would be affected by the new tariffs.

According to the president, if an agreement is not reached by June 1 for the “full and complete purchase of Greenland“ by the US, the import duty will be increased to 25%.