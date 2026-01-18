Sweden to Trump: Threats do not scare us, we will not change our position on Greenland

US President Donald Trump's threats to impose new tariffs against Sweden will not change its position on Greenland, Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said.

He stressed that his country "will not allow itself to be threatened," AFP reported.

"Only Denmark and Greenland have the right to decide issues that concern only them. I will always defend my country and our allied neighbors,", European media quoted him as saying.

Danish Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen, for his part, said he was surprised by Trump's decision. "The increase in military presence that the US president is talking about is aimed precisely at increasing security in the Arctic", the media quoted the minister as saying.

US President Donald Trump wrote on Saturday on the social network Truth Social that from February he will introduce tariffs on a number of European countries in connection with their participation in military exercises in Greenland.

"As of February 1, 2026, all of these countries - Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, Great Britain, the Netherlands and Finland - will pay a 10% tariff on all goods sent to the United States," Trump said.

He added that from June 1, 2026, tariffs for these countries will be 25% and will be in effect "until an agreement is reached on the full purchase of Greenland from Washington".

Trump explained that he was dissatisfied with the fact that these countries have sent military in Greenland, "it is not clear why".

In recent weeks, the US president has intensified his efforts to establish American control over Greenland.

Trump has declared that the island is necessary for America's defense.