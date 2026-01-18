Polish President: Russian imperialism is not an anomaly or just Putinism! Nothing will end with Putin

President Karol Nawrocki has said that Poland should lead a coalition of European Union countries seeking fundamental reform of the Community, warning that Russian imperialism will not end with the current leadership in the Kremlin.

In his speech to the diplomatic corps at the presidential palace, Nawrocki criticized centralizing trends in the EU, including the Green Deal, migration policy and the trade agreement with Mercosur, PAP listed.

He called for "healthy European integration" based on strong national sovereignty.

"Poland should lead the reformist camp, open to all countries that do not want to continue the current policy, but "are not opposed to the idea of a united Europe," he said. "I want a strong Poland in a healthy European Union."

On foreign policy and defense, Nawrocki warned that Russia's imperial ambitions are embedded in its state identity and will continue to exist after President Vladimir Putin's rule.

"Russian imperialism is not an anomaly or just Putinism. It is a state mechanism based on history, geography and political culture," he said. "Russia's goal, in addition to the persecution of its own citizens, remains territorial expansion, mass murder and attacks on civilian targets."

The president said that only the unity of allies and increased defense capabilities can deter Moscow's aggression. He pledged to mobilize countries in the region and beyond to take collective action to counter Russia's neo-imperial policies.

On military preparedness, Nawrocki reiterated Poland's commitment to expanding its armed forces and defense capabilities in response to cyberattacks, drone intrusions, disinformation, and artificial migratory pressure from Russia.

He stressed the importance of continuing defense supplies from both domestic sources and key allies.

"While building our defense industry, we must continue to purchase state-of-the-art equipment from proven partners, especially the United States and South Korea," he said.

Nawrocki again raised the issue of German World War II reparations, saying that more than 80 years after the end of the war, the debt to Poland remains unpaid.

"Legal, moral, political and financial responsibilities do not expire", he said. "I extend a hand of cooperation, hoping that this gesture will be reciprocated."

The president recalled proposals made during his visit to Berlin, including using Germany's increased defense spending to finance equipment manufactured in the United States, which could be transferred to Poland as partial compensation.

He emphasized Poland's role in stabilizing the region as a NATO frontline state.