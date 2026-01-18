The Voice of the Nation: Donald Trump is Putting the Good of the Country Above His Own

Public opinion on almost every aspect of President Donald Trump's first year in the White House is negative, according to a new poll conducted by the American marketing and sociological research company SSRS for CNN. The poll found that a majority of Americans believe Trump is focusing on the wrong priorities and doing too little to address the high cost of living.

A majority of respondents, 58%, described Trump's first year in office as a failure.

The survey had little good news for Trump or the Republican Party as they entered a critical midterm election year, with the president's handling of the economy emerging as a deciding factor in key House and Senate races, CNN reported.

When asked to name the country's most important issue, Americans chose the economy by nearly two times the margin over any other topic. The survey showed that Trump is struggling to prove that he is addressing the issue. It also found widespread concern about Trump's use of presidential power and his efforts to impose his own stamp on American culture.

Public opinion about economic conditions remains solid – and largely negative – over the past two years, with about 3 in 10 people viewing the economy positively. What has changed in the latest survey is increased pessimism about the future: Just over 4 in 10 expect the economy to be in good shape in a year, down from 56% just before Trump took office in January of last year.

Nearly 55% of respondents say Trump's policies have made the country's economy worse, while only 32% say they have made it better. Most, 64%, say he has not done enough to reduce the cost of basic goods. Even within the Republican Party, about half of those surveyed think he should do more, including 42% of Republicans and Republican sympathizers who describe themselves as members of the "Make America Great Again" movement. (MAGA).

A large portion of the public doubts that Trump is putting their interests first. Only 36% now say he has the right priorities, down from 45% at the start of his term. Only a third of Americans now think Trump cares about people like them, down from 40% last March and the worst rating of his political career.

Only 37% say Trump puts the good of the country ahead of his personal gain.