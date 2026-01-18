Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen sharply criticized today US President Donald Trump's threat to impose new tariffs over the confrontation over Greenland, saying that Europe will not give in to pressure, DPA reported, BTA writes.

"We are not the ones who want this conflict", Frederiksen told the Danish news agency Ritsau, adding that she welcomed similar signals from other European countries.

"Europe cannot be blackmailed", she said.

Trump escalated the conflict over the Arctic island, which he said he wants to put under US control - he threatened higher tariffs on a number of products, warning that they would remain in force until Greenland is sold to the United States, DPA recalls.

Greenland is part of the Kingdom of Denmark and is therefore a member of NATO, the agency notes.

"The Kingdom of Denmark is receiving great support. At the same time, it is becoming increasingly clear that this is an issue that goes far beyond our borders," Frederiksen said.