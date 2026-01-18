Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said today that any attack on the country's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei would constitute a declaration of war. His statement was in response to US President Donald Trump's statement that "it's time to think about new leadership in Iran", reported Agence France-Presse.

"An attack on the supreme leader of our country is tantamount to all-out war against the Iranian nation", Pezeshkian warned on the "Ex" network.

"It's time to look for a new leader in Iran", Trump previously told the "Politico" website.

"This is a sick man who should be running his country properly and stop killing people. His country is the worst place to live in the world because of his bad governance," Trump said of the 86-year-old Khamenei, who has been in power since 1989.