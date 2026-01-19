State of emergency and three days of mourning in Guatemala

Guatemala's President Bernardo Arevalo has declared a 30-day state of emergency throughout the country due to a sharp increase in crime, prison riots and attacks on security forces.

“I have decided to declare a state of emergency throughout the country for 30 days, starting today. Its purpose is to guarantee the protection and security of citizens and to use all the forces of the state, mainly the National Civil Police and the Guatemalan army, to fight gangs and prevent their terrorist activity“, the head of state said in an address to the nation broadcast on local television.

The president stressed that the authorities have no intention of making concessions to criminal groups and will continue to take strict measures to restore law and order. He said the increase in violence was a response by criminal groups to government operations to regain control of prisons, which had previously seen mass riots and hostage-taking. The president announced that, as a result of joint security operations, the state had fully regained control of several prisons and had released all detainees.

The president assured that the declaration of a state of emergency would not affect the daily lives of citizens, the functioning of public and private institutions, or the freedom of movement of the population, with the exception of measures directly related to ensuring public safety.

Arévalo also declared three days of national mourning for the deaths of police officers who were victims of attacks by criminal groups. "Their courage and dedication will forever remain an example of service to the people," he stressed.

Earlier, Guatemalan Interior Minister Marco Antonio Villera announced that seven members of the country's National Civil Police had been killed in armed attacks.