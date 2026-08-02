Russia strikes critical infrastructure in Poltava region

Russian drone strikes have damaged two industrial enterprises and one critical infrastructure facility in Ukraine's Poltava region, Ukrinform reported, citing a Telegram post by the head of the regional military administration, Vitaly Diakivnych, BTA reported.

“This morning, enemy drones struck two industrial enterprises and one critical infrastructure facility in Poltava region. As a result of the attack, temporary interruptions in emergency electricity and gas supplies occurred. Specialists are currently working to restore the networks,“ Diakivnych reported.

He added that emergency services had not received any reports of injuries. Earlier, a Russian airstrike was reported that hit railway infrastructure in the Lubny district of Poltava region.

Earlier today, Ukrainian forces were reported to have attacked an oil refinery in southwestern Russia's Saratov region, as well as the Engels air base in the same region, the Ukrainian military command said, as quoted by Reuters.

The General Staff statement said the strikes had caused fires at both sites.

Ukrainian forces also struck an oil depot in the western Kaluga region.