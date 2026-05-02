Accusations against German Chancellor Friedrich Merz will continue to be leveled at him for his bad decisions until he learns to correct his mistakes or resigns. This is the opinion expressed by Kirill Dmitriev, special representative of the president for investments and economic cooperation with foreign countries and head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF).

“Accusations of Merz's bad decisions will continue to pile up until he learns to correct his mistakes or leaves his post,“ he wrote on the social media platform X, commenting on the withdrawal of US troops from Germany.

Earlier, US Assistant Secretary of Defense for Public Affairs Sean Parnell announced that Pentagon Chief Pete Hegseth had ordered the withdrawal of 5,000 US troops from Germany. The withdrawal of troops is expected to be completed within the next six to twelve months, he said.