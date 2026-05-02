More than 2,600 people have been killed in Lebanon since March 2nd

At least 41 people have been killed in the past 24 hours as a result of Israeli airstrikes and artillery fire on southern Lebanon, despite a ceasefire established on April 17. The Health Ministry said another 89 Lebanese were injured.

“The total number of civilians killed since the start of the military escalation on March 2nd has reached 2,659, and 8,183 have been injured“, the ministry said in a statement distributed to the state.

The Health Ministry expects the death toll to rise as Israel continues to attack villages that serve as strongholds for the Shiite organization Hezbollah.