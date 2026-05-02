The ruling coalition in Germany, consisting of the conservative Christian Democratic Union (CDU/CSU) and the Social Democratic Party of Germany (SPD), has lost 7 percentage points in its popularity rating in its first year in power, currently holding just 38%.

This is according to a survey conducted by the INSA polling institute on behalf of the Bild am Sonntag newspaper.

According to the survey, support for the CDU/CSU remains unchanged at 24%. In the federal elections in February 2025, the conservatives won 28.5%. The rating of the smaller coalition partner, the SPD, also remained unchanged from the previous week, currently standing at 14%. In the elections a year ago, the Social Democrats received 16.4%.

The coalition (CDU/CSU and SPD) alone received 44.9% of the vote in 2025, a loss of 7 percentage points in its first year in power.

The Alternative for Germany (AfD) has strengthened significantly since the elections (20.8%). The party currently has 28% support in the polls, an increase of around 7 percentage points. The Left Party has also improved its result compared to the elections: from 8.7% to 11%. The Greens' rating has risen to 13% (from 11.6% in the elections). The Free Democratic Party of Germany and the BSW (formerly the Union for Reason and Justice "Sarah Wagenknecht") currently have 3% each, which is not enough to enter the Bundestag.

“As a result, 10% of the votes go to parties that do not pass the 5% threshold. A parliamentary majority becomes possible with a result of more than 45%“, said INSA director Hermann Binkert. According to the study, however, the CDU/CSU and SPD together only receive 38%. “Excluding cooperation with the AfD, a majority capable of governing the country can only be formed by a coalition between the CDU/CSU and SPD, either with the Greens (together 51%) or with the Left Party (together 49%)“, concluded the INSA director.

The study was conducted from April 27 to 30. A total of 1207 people participated.