Two detained activists from the Sumud flotilla have been taken to Israel for questioning

Two detained activists from the “Global Sumud flotilla“, intercepted by the Israeli navy on April 30, have been transported to Israeli territory and handed over to law enforcement authorities for questioning, the Israeli Foreign Ministry announced.

“Saif Abu-Keshek, who has been assisting Hamas with financial transfers, and Tiago Avila, who is suspected of illegal activity, have been transported to Israel. They have been handed over to law enforcement authorities for questioning. Both will receive consular visits from their countries' representatives in Israel," the ministry said in a statement.

On April 30, Ynet reported that the Israel Defense Forces had intercepted two dozen ships from the “Global Flotilla Sumud“ off the coast of Crete and detained 175 activists heading to break the blockade of the Gaza Strip.

The Israeli Foreign Ministry later announced that an Israeli ship, in coordination with Greek authorities, would disembark the detained activists on the Greek coast. On May 1, more than 170 activists from the Global Flotilla Sumud were transported to Crete.

On April 29, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz ordered sanctions against the initiators of the fundraising for the “Global Flotilla Sumud - Second Mission“ initiative. The Israeli Defense Ministry said in a statement that the demarche "was organized by the terrorist organization Hamas, in cooperation with international organizations and under the guise of a humanitarian aid flotilla."

Under Israeli law, the defense minister has the authority to order "the seizure of property belonging to a terrorist organization or property intended for use for terrorist purposes," the Times of Israel newspaper noted.