French hospitals fear shortage of medical supplies due to blockade of Strait of Hormuz

French hospitals fear shortage of medical plastic products due to the situation surrounding Iran and the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, the BFMTV television channel reported.

“Some suppliers of medical plastics are talking about a possible shortage“, Olivier Malisca, CEO of plastics manufacturer RMT, told the channel. “We are ordering double the usual amount to avoid stock problems.“

The channel noted that the plastic is mainly supplied from China, which has also suffered supply disruptions, which has slowed production. BFMTV highlights that syringes, masks, gloves and catheters are at risk of shortage.

“There is every reason to be concerned today. Plastics used in the medical field are rarer and their demand is also much higher. One way or another, we will find ourselves in a tense situation – "There is an expected shortage of products in both healthcare and other sectors," Joseph Taillefe, secretary general of the plastics manufacturers' association Plastalliance, told the television channel.

According to BFMTV, the French Ministry of Health claims that there is no immediate risk of a shortage of plastic supplies, as hospitals have sufficient supplies.

Following the outbreak of the war between the US and Israel against Iran on February 28, Tehran decided to close the Strait of Hormuz to ships associated with them and to countries that supported the operation against the Islamic Republic. During the conflict, several tankers were attacked for transiting the strait without Tehran's permission. On March 25, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi announced that Iran had allowed friendly countries, including Russia, India, Iraq, China and Pakistan, to pass through the Strait of Hormuz.