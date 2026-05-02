Indonesia to import 150 million barrels of oil from Russia by the end of 2026

Russian crude oil will soon arrive in Indonesia, announced the Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources (ESDM) Bahlil Lahadalia, quoted by the Indonesian publication Antara.

This is part of the commitment to import 150 million barrels of oil from Russia, which will be implemented in stages by the end of 2026.

„For me, the most important thing is to have all the reserves. "And Russian crude oil will arrive soon," Bahlil said.

He stressed that the government is currently prioritizing the availability of all types of fuel to meet the needs of the population and industry.

In mid-April, Bahlil announced that Russia had agreed to supply crude oil and liquefied natural gas to Indonesia after talks in Moscow. He stressed that the agreement would allow the country to replenish its reserves and secure liquefied natural gas.