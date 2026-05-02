Israel Kills 41, Strikes 120 Hezbollah Targets in South Lebanon in Past 24 Hours

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have destroyed 120 Hezbollah targets in South Lebanon in the past 24 hours, the IDF press service said.

“In the past 24 hours, the IDF struck multiple terrorist targets and eliminated terrorists operating near IDF positions in South Lebanon. The strikes destroyed 70 military facilities and 50 Hezbollah infrastructure sites in various areas,“ the IDF press service said in a statement.

Among the targets destroyed, the military listed “Hezbollah command centers“ and “weapons Depots. weapons“.

At least 10 people were killed in today's attacks, bringing the total number of casualties in the past 24 hours to 41. Among those killed in the town of Haboush (Nabatia district) was a woman and a child. Targets of the strikes.

The IDF said it had hit command centers, military structures and weapons depots in the areas of Tyre, Nabatia and Bint Jbeil.

New evacuation orders have been issued for residents of seven settlements outside the so-called “buffer zone“ controlled by Israel.

The current wave of violence is part of the renewed war that began on March 2, 2026, following attacks by “Hezbollah“ in response to an escalation between Israel and Iran.

To date, the total number of deaths in Lebanon since the beginning of March exceeds 2,600 people. Despite ongoing peace talks in Washington, both sides continue active hostilities.