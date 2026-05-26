Iran warns US, Gulf states

The Gulf states will no longer be a shield for US military bases on their territory, and the US will no longer have a safe haven in the Middle East. This was stated by Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei in a channel on the “Telegram“ application, quoted by Reuters, reports BTA.

The statement comes amid ongoing discussions between Tehran and Washington to end the three-month war.

Meanwhile, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said it retains the “legitimate and final“ right to retaliate if the US violates a possible ceasefire.

According to the IRGC, their air defense units have already shot down an American MQ-9 drone and fired at another combat drone that entered Iranian airspace.