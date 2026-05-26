South Korea with an ambitious plan for its first nuclear submarine by 2035

South Korea plans to launch its first nuclear submarine by the mid-2030s as part of a new program to counter nuclear and missile threats from North Korea. This was stated by Defense Minister Ahn Kyu-baek, quoted by Reuters, reports News.bg.

South Korean President Lee Jae-myeon said that the submarine will be built on the basis of the strong alliance between South Korea and the United States and will be a symbol of the pursuit of peace and security on the Korean Peninsula.

According to Minister Ahn Kyu-baek, the vessel will use low-enriched uranium fuel and will be developed and built entirely in South Korea.

The authorities in Seoul emphasize that the project is not related to the development of nuclear weapons. South Korea will work with the United States to secure low-enriched uranium fuel and cooperate with the International Atomic Energy Agency to ensure compliance with non-proliferation rules.

Longer underwater stay and greater mobility

According to the South Korean government, nuclear propulsion will allow the new submarines to stay underwater significantly longer and provide them with greater mobility compared to the country's current submarines.