EP discusses foreign influence on Bulgarian elections: new data and hearings in Brussels

The European Parliament's Special Committee for the Protection of Democracy will hold a discussion today dedicated to data from observations on possible attempts at foreign influence on the early parliamentary elections in Bulgaria, held on April 19, quoted by BTA.

According to a statement from the European Parliament, the hearing will be attended by Acting Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Velizar Shalamanov and journalist Hristo Grozev.

The document notes that the last elections in Bulgaria were the eighth in a row within five years, against a backdrop of political instability and ongoing public concerns about corruption.

Observers from the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe indicate in their assessment that the vote was conducted transparently. They also note that the online election campaign played a significant role in mobilizing voters, but was also accompanied by the spread of disinformation, including related to the work of institutions.

At the same time, experts emphasize that although mechanisms have been created to counter disinformation and external interference, weaknesses in the implementation of European legislation and slow coordination between institutions have limited the effectiveness of the measures.