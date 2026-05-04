Russia's decision not to include military equipment in its May 9 parade for the first time in almost two decades shows that the country is "not strong at the moment". This was stated by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

In an interview from Yerevan, Armenia, he insisted that for this reason "pressure through sanctions" must be maintained.

Zelensky noted that Ukrainian drones "may also fly over this parade" as they are capable of reaching it.

Earlier, the Russian Defense Ministry announced that no weapons would be displayed during the Victory Day parade due to security reasons.

The last time this happened was in 2007.