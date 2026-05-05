US President Donald Trump said that Iran's enriched uranium stockpile is no longer of particular value and is probably unusable.

„In terms of value, it is not particularly interesting; it is probably unusable; "They probably can't get to it," the US leader said in an interview with Salem News Channel.

However, he said the US still wants those stocks of enriched nuclear fuel.

In addition, the US leader said Tehran would have to impose restrictions on its missile program.

He said the US had taken most of the oil from Iranian tankers seized in the Indian Ocean.

"Most of it goes to the United States," he said in an interview with Salem News Channel.

In front of members of the local club "Forum" in West Palm Beach, Florida, on May 1, Trump admitted that the US military acted like pirates when it seized tankers carrying Iranian oil.

Earlier, Iran's permanent representative to the UN, Amir Saeed Iravani, said in a letter to the UN Security Council that the US had committed an act of aggression and state piracy by seizing two Iranian merchant ships, the Majestic and the Tiffany, and stealing 3.8 million barrels of Iranian oil. Tehran has categorized the US actions as a "gross violation of the UN Charter" and is demanding that the Security Council take action. Iran stressed that it reserves the right to "oppose these brazen acts" in accordance with international law.

Trump again predicted that oil prices would fall sharply immediately after the end of the US-Israeli war with Iran.

“Everybody was wrong. They thought a barrel of oil would reach $300, and now it's around $100“, said the American leader, speaking at an event at the White House dedicated to supporting small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. “And I predict that its price will fall very significantly when all this is over“, said the head of the administration in Washington.

“And I think it will happen very quickly. "To levels you've never seen before," the president said.

In support of his conclusion, he pointed to "ships loaded with oil from all over the world" that are currently effectively blocked in the Strait of Hormuz. "They were hijacked from a pretty bad place," the US president said, adding that "we're dealing with it."

On May 3, the US leader announced that the United States would launch Operation "Project Freedom" in the Strait of Hormuz. According to the president, it would focus on ensuring the safe passage of ships through the strait. The US leader threatened to respond with force "if this humanitarian process is subject to any interference".

Meanwhile, Ebrahim Azizi, head of the Iranian parliament's National Security Committee, warned that Tehran would view any US interference in shipping in the Strait of Hormuz as a violation of the ceasefire. Governance of the Strait of Hormuz and the Persian Gulf "will not be based on Trump's misleading statements", Azizi wrote in X.