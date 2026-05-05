New airstrikes on civilians and infrastructure sites caused casualties and destruction in Ukraine and Russia

On the night of May 5, 2026, a series of airstrikes were recorded, affecting civilians and infrastructure sites in both Ukraine and Russia.

In Brovary (Kyiv region), a Russian drone hit a residential building, injuring two people (a 34-year-old woman and a 37-year-old man). Damage was caused to the windows and facade of the multi-storey building, as well as to cars.

Following the Russian missile attack with an "Iskander" ballistic missile in Merefa, Kharkiv region, earlier on Monday, the number of civilian deaths reached 7 after a 59-year-old man died in hospital overnight.

A husband and wife were killed in an attack in the village of Vilnyansk in Zaporizhia region, and their son and three others were injured.

Two missile hits were reported in Kharkiv overnight.

A Ukrainian "Flamingo" missile hit the territory of the VNIIR-Progress research institute in Cheboksary, which produces components for precision weapons. A large fire broke out and one person was reported injured.

The governor of the Belgorod region reported the death of a civilian in a border area and the injury of seven others, including a 10-year-old boy, as a result of an attack by Ukrainian drones.

Residents of Kazan reported a powerful explosion at around 01:30 Moscow time amid a declared missile threat. According to preliminary data, air defenses worked against air targets, and there is no official information about damage.

A drone crashed into a multi-story building in one of the elite districts of the capital Moscow overnight.

The situation is developing against the backdrop of the truce announced by both sides for the upcoming holidays - Ukraine announced a –