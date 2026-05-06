Five people died in a Ukrainian drone attack on the town of Dzhankoy in northern Crimea

Five people have died in a Ukrainian drone attack over the town of Dzhankoy in northern Crimea.

This was announced by Sergei Aksyonov, head of the Russian-administered Republic of Crimea.

„Unfortunately, as a result of the attack by enemy drones over Dzhankoy there were casualties among the civilian population – five people died. I express my most sincere and deep condolences to their families and friends. The authorities will provide all necessary assistance and support“, he wrote on Telegram.

The relevant services are working at the scene of the incident.

The Republic of Crimea occupies the territory of the peninsula of the same name in the Black Sea, which has been the subject of a sharp international dispute since March 2014. Russia annexed it after a referendum, unrecognized by most of the international community, which considers it occupied territory of Ukraine. Russia governs the region as its own entity (the Republic of Crimea and Sevastopol).