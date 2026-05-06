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Poland urges NATO to accelerate rearmament by 2030

Poland urges NATO to accelerate rearmament by 2030

Warsaw warns that delaying 5% of GDP on defense target could be risky

Май 6, 2026 14:55 17

Poland urges NATO to accelerate rearmament by 2030 - 1
Eli Stoanova Eli Stoanova Author at Fakti.bg

NATO countries must reach the goal of spending 5% of their GDP on defense by 2030, not 2035, Polish Defense Minister Wladyslaw Koszyniak-Kamisz said, quoted by Reuters, BTA reports.

He warned that slowing down the rearmament process carries serious risks for European security.

Poland, which borders Russia and Ukraine, is already significantly increasing its military spending and plans to allocate 4.8% of GDP on defense this year.

At a conference in Warsaw, Koszyniak-Kamisz said that waiting until 2035 to achieve the goal was unjustified and that it should be implemented significantly earlier.

NATO leaders agreed in June last year to reach 5% of defense and security spending by 2035, including investments in cybersecurity and military infrastructure.