Trump: War with Iran can end if agreements are met

US President Donald Trump said that if Iran fulfills the agreements, the US-Israeli military operation against the Islamic Republic can be terminated and the Strait of Hormuz can be opened, Reuters reported, quoted by BTA.

In a post on his social network, Trump indicated that with Tehran's consent, Operation "Epic Fury" will end, and the sea route will be open to everyone, including Iran. Otherwise, he said, "larger and more intense bombing" would follow.

The strategic strait has remained blocked since late February, when hostilities began, and Washington announced a new operation to restore shipping.

Trump also said that "great progress" had been made in negotiations with Tehran, but specified that it was too early for direct talks with the Iranian side.