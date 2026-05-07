The Wall Street Journal: Washington wants Tehran to give up uranium enrichment for 20 years

Washington wants Tehran to give up uranium enrichment for 20 years, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing its sources.

According to them, the United States wants a 20-year moratorium on uranium enrichment in Iran and demands the removal of all enriched nuclear materials held by the Islamic Republic. The US administration is also demanding the dismantling of nuclear facilities in Isfahan, Natanz and Fordow, a ban on underground work related to the nuclear program, and inspections, the newspaper reports.

Earlier, CNN, citing its sources, reported that Washington and Tehran were discussing the possibility of a moratorium on uranium enrichment in Iran for more than 10 years.

On May 5, Axios reported that Washington and Tehran were close to signing a one-page memorandum to end the armed conflict. According to the material, the US side expects a response from Iran to the proposals to end the conflict within 48 hours. Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei said Iran was still reviewing the US proposals and would submit a response to Pakistan later.

The Islamic Republic of Iran is expected to respond to the US proposal for a peaceful resolution to the conflict on Thursday, CNN reported, citing a source in the region.

Bagaei had earlier said that Iran's response to the US proposal would be sent to Pakistan, which is acting as a mediator.

Earlier, Axios reported that Washington and Tehran were close to signing a one-page memorandum to end the armed conflict.