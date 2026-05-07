Moscow to shut down mobile internet on May 9 due to security measures

Moscow will completely restrict access to mobile internet on May 9 as part of enhanced security measures around the festive events, the Russian Ministry of Digital Development announced, quoted by the BBC, reports News.bg.

The ministry specifies that the restrictions will cover mobile internet, including services on the “white list“, as well as SMS messages, with the aim of ensuring security during the celebrations.

The authorities warn that there are currently no planned interruptions on May 7 and 8, but additional restrictions may be introduced in the event of “immediate security threats“.

According to information from mobile operators and BBC sources, similar measures have already been introduced on May 5, and additional restrictions are expected in the days surrounding the military parade.

This year's Red Square parade will be held in a limited format, with Russian authorities citing increased security risks as the reason.