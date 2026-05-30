Romanian President: Russian drone that crashed in Galati may have been damaged by the Ukrainian Air Force

Romanian President Nikusor Dan believes that the drone that crashed in Galati on May 29 may have been damaged by Ukrainian air defense forces, which led to its trajectory changing and falling into the European country.

The head of state made this statement during a visit to Galati, quoted by hotnews.ro.

On May 29, the Romanian Ministry of Defense announced that a drone had crashed on the roof of an apartment building in Galati. Bucharest blamed Russia for the crash.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the incident in Romania was most likely related to a Ukrainian drone. He noted that Ukrainian armed forces drones have crashed in European countries before and "in this case, it is most likely exactly like that."

Putin stressed that Russia is ready to conduct an objective investigation if the remains of the drone are handed over, and only after such an examination will it be possible to assess the incident.