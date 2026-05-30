Ukrainian drones set fire to key oil facility in Russian city of Armavir

A nighttime drone attack has caused a fire at an oil facility of “Southern Oil Company“ LLC, in the industrial zone of Armavir in Krasnodar Krai, the city administration reported on its Telegram channel.

The fire has been localized. No one was injured in the attack.

Authorities have urged residents of Armavir to remain calm.

The attack is part of a wider midnight operation that has affected several Russian regions, including the neighboring city of Taganrog in Rostov Oblast and the occupied Crimea peninsula.

The Armavir facility operates as a linear production and dispatching station and is a key logistics hub for oil products in southern Russia, managed jointly with the “Transneft“ network.

Local residents reported on social media a series of loud explosions and the characteristic sound of drones in the early hours of May 30. Russian air defenses were activated before the explosions.

The hits caused a fire on the territory of the oil base. Eyewitnesses posted videos showing a thick column of smoke and flames in the area of the city's industrial zone.

The base serves as a buffer tank. Its outage disrupts the normal flow of fuel through the pipeline system to rail terminals, hampering military logistics throughout the region.

This is another coordinated strike by Ukrainian forces against Russian energy infrastructure. Just a day earlier, on May 29, the large Lukoil refinery in Volgograd and the Temryuk port in the Krasnodar Territory were hit. The same oil base of the Southern Oil Company in Armavir had already been successfully attacked by SBU drones on March 8 of the same year, when the fire spread over an area of 700 square meters.