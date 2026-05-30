The Wall Street Journal: UAE Conducts Dozens of Secret Airstrikes on Iran

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has conducted dozens of airstrikes on Iran since the early days of the war and throughout the day after a ceasefire was declared in April, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing sources.

According to sources, the attacks were coordinated with the United States and Israel, which provided intelligence. The targets included the islands of Qeshm and Abu Musa in the Strait of Hormuz, the city of Bandar Abbas, the oil refinery on Laban Island in the Persian Gulf and the Asalweh petrochemical complex, the sources said.

Some of these strikes targeted Iranian energy facilities in response to Tehran's attacks on the UAE's oil and gas infrastructure. The strike on Asalweh, carried out jointly with Israel, has prompted the United States to demand that Israel stop shelling energy facilities, the newspaper reported.

In early April, Saudi Arabia complained to the United States that the UAE attacks increased the risk of Iran attacking energy infrastructure in the region, which could lead to a sharp rise in oil prices and shake global markets, according to several sources. Riyadh wanted Washington to put pressure on Abu Dhabi.

According to Gulf officials, UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed was unhappy with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s actions at the start of the war after he refused to participate in coordinated military action against Iran.

However, the UAE has recently taken a more conciliatory stance, pushing for diplomatic solutions to the conflict that has threatened its energy assets, the sources said. The UAE leader was among leaders who, in a phone call in early May, urged President Donald Trump to reach a peace deal with Iran.

In May, the Wall Street Journal named a refinery on Iran’s Labuan Island in the Persian Gulf as one of the targets of covert UAE strikes against Iran. A major fire broke out there, putting most of the facility out of action for months. Tehran then said the refinery had been attacked by an enemy and responded with missiles and drone strikes against the UAE and Kuwait. Iran has warned of a “crushing response” to any action by the UAE.

Iran has fired more than 2,800 missiles and drones at the Emirates – far more than any other country, including Israel, the newspaper noted.