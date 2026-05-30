Russia and China will enjoy privileges from Tehran when passing through the Strait of Hormuz

Russia and China will enjoy favorable conditions for passing through the Strait of Hormuz, Ebrahim Azizi, head of the National Security and Foreign Policy Committee of the Iranian parliament, told RIA Novosti.

“Countries of strategic importance to us, including China and Russia, will continue to enjoy special treatment and favorable conditions on issues related to the Strait of Hormuz“, he said.

The agency's source stressed that both Moscow and Beijing have always supported and cooperated with Tehran, remaining close during the most difficult periods. Therefore, Azizi added, both countries will receive special attention in organizing shipping and transit through the Strait of Hormuz. The parliamentarian explained that this applies to both merchant ships and tankers.

“The Strait of Hormuz has a special geopolitical significance for us. It is part of our territorial waters and our geography, so Iran has the right to make any decisions it deems necessary regarding it, and no one can challenge this right“, concluded the chairman of the committee.

The Strait of Hormuz is a key route for global oil trade. Tehran blocked this waterway after the US-Israeli operation against Iran. As a result, most countries around the world are seeing a rise in fuel and industrial product prices.

The opening of the Strait of Hormuz is one of the points being discussed in a possible agreement between the US and Iran to end the conflict.