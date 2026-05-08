US President Donald Trump said he was not surprised by the decision of the US Court of International Trade, which on Thursday declared the imposition of a 10% tariff on imported goods and services illegal.

“Nothing surprises me about the legal issues“, he told reporters in response to a question on the subject, quoted by the White House press service.

The head of state added that his administration always manages to find alternative ways to impose tariffs. “We always find another way. We get a court order and we find another way,” he said.

On February 20, the US Supreme Court ruled that the current president’s imposition of import tariffs on other countries under the pretext of implementing the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) was an abuse of power.

However, the court did not clarify whether the US administration must refund the amounts already paid in the form of tariffs. The US leader then signed an executive order imposing 10% tariffs on imports from all countries.

He later announced his intention to increase them to 15%. The global 10% tariffs on imports from the US took effect on February 24. The measure was scheduled to last 150 days.