The New York Times: US, Iran Discuss Plan for 30-Day Cessation of Hostilities, Opening of Strait of Hormuz

Tehran and Washington are discussing a one-page plan for a 30-day ceasefire and reopening of the Strait of Hormuz while a comprehensive deal is worked on, The New York Times reported, citing three senior Iranian officials.

According to them, talks on a short-term deal are continuing and the parties are exchanging proposals on the framework for a potential permanent agreement.

The same sources cited US demands regarding Iran's nuclear program and highly enriched uranium stocks as a major obstacle to the deal. They say that the Americans are insisting that Iran agree in principle to hand over its nuclear stockpile to the United States, close three nuclear facilities and halt enrichment for 20 years, the publication reports.

According to the officials, Iran has offered to lower the quality of some of the uranium, transfer the rest to a third country - possibly Russia - and halt enrichment for 10-15 years. Tehran is not considering closing the three nuclear facilities.

The unilateral peace plan includes three immediate steps: lifting the blockade of Iranian ships and ports, opening the Strait of Hormuz to commercial shipping and ending hostilities, the newspaper reported.

At the same time, key disagreements - the future of the nuclear program, the lifting of sanctions and the release of Iranian assets abroad - must be resolved within 30 days of the ceasefire, according to Iranian officials.

They also said that Tehran would permanently end its plans to possess nuclear weapons and stop enrichment, but details, including the duration of the pause, have not yet been determined, the newspaper noted.