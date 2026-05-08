US President Donald Trump's trip to China to meet with Chinese leader Xi Jinping will be a serious test for him, as potential business deals with Beijing run counter to Republicans' political criticism of the country, Politico reports, after speaking to ten informed American sources.

According to the publication, Chinese representatives are expected to offer lucrative deals at the May 14-15 summit in Beijing, possibly in exchange for concessions on US tariffs and other trade restrictions. This runs counter to long-standing efforts by Democrats and Republicans to limit Chinese investment in the United States and American investment in China.

Both parties have expressed concerns about any potential deals with China and the “growing threats” that China poses to U.S. national and economic security, Politico reported.

In the Trump administration, some advisers are urging the president to maintain restrictions on Chinese imports, such as cars, and on U.S. exports, such as high-tech semiconductors and related technologies.

According to two sources, the Trump administration has in recent weeks circulated a preliminary list of executives from about two dozen companies that are potential participants in the China trip. However, some officials, including U.S. Trade Representative Jamison Greer, have pushed to cut the group by half. The list is expected to be finalized by the end of this week.

Greer's push to reduce the size of the business delegation reflects concerns that too large a group of senior executives could undermine the administration's position in the economic conflict with China or create pressure for concessions that run counter to the U.S. national security agenda, according to three sources familiar with the discussions.