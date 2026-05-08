The situation on the battlefield in Ukraine: Dynamic stalemate

The situation on the battlefield in Ukraine is characterized by a dynamic stalemate, in which the Russian offensive is seriously delayed, and Ukrainian forces manage to regain positions in key directions.

The spring campaign shows the first net retreat of Russian forces since the summer of 2024.

The current state of the front, according to data from the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) and intelligence platforms, is developing along the directions of the Southern Front and Zaporizhia Oblast.

The Ukrainian army has advanced by between 10 and 12 kilometers in two directions on the southern front. This has reclaimed territory lost months earlier.

Ukraine’s advance has been facilitated after SpaceX cut off the Russian military’s access to the Starlink satellite network earlier this year, causing chaos within the Russian command.

In the Gulyaipole area, Russian forces have made localized infiltration attempts, while Ukrainian forces have carried out successful midnight drone and missile strikes on Russian logistical assets in the occupied part of Zaporizhia Oblast.

Although Russian forces continue tactical attacks on the Eastern Front in Donbas and have made minimal progress near several small settlements, their overall pace has slowed dramatically.

According to analysts at Russia Matters for the period April – By early May, Russia had suffered a net loss, losing control of about 46 square miles of territory from its peak positions.

The Russian Defense Ministry announced a unilateral ceasefire from May 8 to 10 for Victory Day. Kiev officially rejected the proposal as “frivolous”, as days earlier Russia had completely ignored a Ukrainian initiative for a ceasefire.

Fighting along the line of contact and massive airstrikes continue in full force.