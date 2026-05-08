Operations at Libya's largest oil refinery in Zawiya, located 40 kilometers west of Tripoli, have been completely paralyzed due to clashes, the company said in a statement.

According to a statement quoted by the Al Marsad portal, management “has completely stopped operations at the refinery and evacuated fuel tanks for safety reasons“.

As a result of the clashes, several large-caliber shells fell on the complex, but production capacity was not affected.

The clashes near the oil refinery erupted on Friday morning. Earlier, the Zawiya Security Directorate announced the launch of a “large-scale security operation“ against criminal groups in the region.

According to a statement published by the portal, all measures are being taken “in accordance with the law and under the supervision of the General Prosecutor“. The Directorate warned wanted persons and lawbreakers not to resist officers involved in the operation.

Libya remains in a state of political deadlock, characterized by dual governance and fragile stability, which is maintained through complex financial agreements and international mediation.

The country continues to be divided between two main centers of power. Western Libya (Tripoli), where the Government of National Accord (GNA) led by Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeiba and recognized by the UN, rules, and Eastern Libya (Benghazi/Tobruk), under the Government of National Stability (GNS), supported by the House of Representatives and the Libyan National Army (LNA), commanded by Marshal Khalifa Haftar.

In April 2026, the two warring governments approved the first joint state budget since 2013, worth about $30 billion. The move, facilitated by US mediation, is seen as a step towards economic unification, but also as a way for elites to consolidate the status quo by sharing oil revenues.

National elections scheduled for April 2026 were again postponed due to a lack of consensus on electoral legislation and the constitutional framework. The head of the UN mission (UNSMIL) expressed deep disappointment at the unwillingness of political players to relinquish power. Social changes: In western Libya, the Dbeiba government introduced the so-called “morality police“, which monitors women's clothing and public behavior, which has sparked serious protests from human rights activists.

Despite the lack of a full-scale war, clashes periodically erupt between rival militias in Tripoli and the border areas.

On 14 April 2026, the UN Security Council adopted Resolution 2819, extending the sanctions regime until August 2027.

Turkey, Russia and the UAE remain key external players, with Ankara increasing its influence in the west and Russia maintaining its presence in the east through private military companies.