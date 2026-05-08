On the eve of Victory Day: Ukraine launches one of its largest attacks deep into Russia

Ukraine has launched one of its largest waves of drone attacks against targets deep inside Russian territory, with the strikes coinciding with the start of the Kremlin's unilaterally declared truce for Victory Day.

A massive fire broke out at the "Slavneft-YANOS" refinery in Yaroslavl - one of the largest in Russia - after a direct hit by a drone.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin announced the downing of 27 drones aimed at the capital, with parts of them falling near the city center. The attacks have temporarily closed Vnukovo and Domodedovo airports.

Drones have hit a Russian military base in the suburbs of the Chechen capital Grozny, Khankala, where the headquarters of the 42nd Guards Motor Rifle Division is located. Another drone fell near the railway station in the city center.

Explosions have rocked the military and industrial area of Rostov-on-Don, and a Ukrainian missile has been reported downed.

Russian authorities have confirmed strikes on industrial sites in the Perm region, located a considerable distance from the border.Southern Russia.

A total of 13 airports in the region have suspended flights due to the threat of air strikes, paralyzing air traffic.

The Russian Defense Ministry claims to have shot down a total of 264 drones overnight. Despite Russian accusations of violating the ceasefire, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Russia itself had not followed through on its own offer, carrying out more than 140 strikes and launching hundreds of drones against Ukrainian positions during the same period.

Analysts say the increased Ukrainian strikes are aimed at undermining the logistics of the Russian army and exerting psychological pressure ahead of the May 9 parade.