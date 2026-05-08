Volodymyr Zelensky: Our military actions on May 9 will depend on further developments today

Ukraine's actions on May 9 will depend on further developments today, President Volodymyr Zelensky said, accusing Moscow of violating its own announced truce for the holiday, Reuters reported, quoted by BTA.

"What will happen tomorrow depends on what we hear today", he said in his daily address to the nation.

Russia said it would respond if Kiev violates the truce and attacks Moscow, where a military parade to mark the anniversary of the Soviet victory in World War II will be held tomorrow.

Ukraine is running out of its stock of missiles for air defense, warned the head of its Air Force, General Yuri Ignat.

"Today, the installations that are part of certain divisions and batteries are half empty, that is, to put it mildly, they have a limited number of missiles", he said, quoted by Ukrinform.

Ukraine uses its own technologies to shoot down Russian drones, including interceptor drones, mobile anti-aircraft units and electronic warfare means. But it is heavily dependent on foreign anti-aircraft missile systems to intercept missiles.

An additional problem for their procurement is the Israeli-American war against Iran, which has led to the redirection of supplies as a priority to this theater of military operations.

In Italy, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio told journalists that the US is ready to mediate in negotiations to end the war in Ukraine, but only if it considers them productive. He added that Washington does not want to waste time if there is no prospect of progress in the peace process.