Deputy Chairman of Russia's Security Council Dmitry Medvedev accused the German government of pursuing "revengeful aspirations" and revision of the results of World War II, TRT reports.

In an article published on the eve of Victory Day in Russia, Medvedev cited statements and policies of German officials that he said demonstrated similar intentions.

He argued that Germany had never undergone true denazification and stressed that former members of the Nazi party had become part of the country's post-war civil service structure.

Medvedev noted that German authorities now describe Russia as the "main threat to security and peace" and are pursuing a course aimed at inflicting a "strategic defeat" on Moscow.

"The most aggressive Russophobes, whose ancestors fought with brutal ferocity on the Eastern Front in World War II, enthusiastically call "to show the Russians what it is like to lose a war," he wrote. "In other words, the strategy of pursuing a large-scale revenge has already been officially adopted".

In addition, Medvedev points to German political discussions about the possibility of a military confrontation with Russia by 2029.

In his words, Berlin is seeking to transform the Bundeswehr into "the strongest army in Europe" and expand its personnel from 181,000 to 460,000.

He concludes the article by presenting Germany with two options, as he puts it: war and the destruction of its own statehood, or a return to dialogue.

"We can accept both outcomes", Medvedev writes. "The next move is Germany".