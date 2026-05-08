Donald Trump announces three-day ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia

US President Donald Trump announced on social networks today that a three-day ceasefire will be declared in the war between Russia and Ukraine from May 9 to 11, Reuters reported, quoted by BTA.

“The celebration in Russia is for Victory Day, but it is the same in Ukraine, because they also had a significant participation and were a factor in World War II. This ceasefire will include the cessation of all hostilities, as well as the exchange of 1,000 prisoners from each side”, Trump wrote on his social network “Truth Social”.

“This request was made directly to me and I highly appreciate the agreement of President Vladimir Putin and President Volodymyr Zelensky. I hope this is the beginning of the end of a very long, deadly and difficult war. Negotiations continue to end this major conflict - the largest since World War II - and we are getting closer to it every day,”, the American president added.

This statement was published against the backdrop of mutual accusations between Kiev and Moscow of violating ceasefires, which each of them announced separately.

Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier said that Ukraine had attacked the regional air traffic control center near the Russian city of Rostov-on-Don this morning, noting that the attack could have threatened the safety of civil aviation, Reuters reported.

“Today we will discuss several issues, the first and most important of which is the events that took place early this morning. The Kiev regime committed another act, undoubtedly of a terrorist nature, namely the attack on the Rostov Regional Air Traffic Control Center,“ the head of state noted, quoted by TASS, during a meeting with the permanent members of the Security Council of Russia.

“This could undoubtedly have affected the safety of civilian aircraft. Fortunately, no tragic events occurred thanks to the highly professional work of our dispatchers,“ the president emphasized.

He added that despite the potential risk, no tragic incidents occurred.