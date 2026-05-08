Putin Receives Tokayev

Russian President Vladimir Putin thanked Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev for coming to Moscow to celebrate Victory Day.

„I am especially pleased to see you today and tomorrow. Despite everything that is happening around this event (Victory Day), you found the opportunity to come to Moscow and be with Russia during these days. This is the best proof of the level of relations between Kazakhstan and the Russian Federation“, Putin said during his meeting with Tokayev.

“This is largely due to you and your personal contribution to the development of interstate relations. Once again, I thank you for being in Moscow“, the Russian president emphasized.

For his part, the Kazakh president also thanked for the invitation. Tokayev noted that in Kazakhstan there are 52 survivors of World War II and 32,000 people who were in the rear "and we know that there can be no front without a rear".

Tokayev did not miss the opportunity to recall the intensive economic relations between the two countries. "Over the past 20 years, there have been 177 projects between Kazakhstan and Russia in the field of industry alone, and 122 projects have been successfully implemented. Russia is one of the main investors, not to mention the main investor, in our economy. Trade is developing successfully. "The trade turnover will exceed 30 billion USD in 2026," the president noted.

The humanitarian sphere and education are actively developing. Tourism also occupies a key place in Russian-Kazakh relations. Russia will be the first in terms of the number of tourists to Kazakhstan in 2025, Tokayev recalled.

In conclusion, he said that the country is preparing for the official visit of the Russian president in June.