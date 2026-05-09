Trump: I wish the ceasefire in Ukraine was longer, I would send negotiators to Moscow

The United States is ready to send negotiators to Moscow to facilitate the settlement of the conflict in Ukraine, US President Donald Trump said.

“I would do it if I thought it would help. I would do it“, he told reporters in response to a question on the subject.

The US head of state raised the possibility of extending the ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine. He believes both sides are satisfied with the ceasefire.

“I would like to see a significant extension“, Trump added.

Yesterday, Kremlin spokesman Yuri Ushakov announced Russia's agreement with the US president's initiative for a ceasefire from May 9 to 11. He also specified that Moscow and Kiev had agreed to a prisoner exchange "1,000 for 1,000" from each side.

Volodymyr Zelensky, for his part, said he had agreed to a ceasefire. He claimed that he had ordered rapid preparations for a prisoner exchange.