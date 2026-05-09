European leaders have no military or peace plan for Ukraine, but they are nevertheless demonizing those who are trying to resolve the conflict.

This was stated by former Greek finance minister Yanis Varoufakis on Glenn Deesen's YouTube channel.

„The Europeans have just allocated 90 billion to Ukraine. And that 90 billion has already been spent. What will they do next year? Will they borrow another 90 billion? They don't want to“, the politician explained. He also accused European politicians of trying in every way to prolong the conflict in Ukraine.

Varoufakis stressed that for four years he has been trying to push a peace and security agenda for Europe, Ukraine and Russia, but no one wants to listen to him, instead presenting him as “Putin's lackey and protégé“. Moreover, the expert added, this is something that anyone who advocates for peace faces.

Varoufakis remains one of the most prominent and controversial figures in contemporary Greek politics, having recently made headlines again with a new scandal.

In early 2026, Varoufakis was charged by the Greek prosecutor's office with promoting drug use. The accusation came after he publicly admitted in a podcast that he had used banned substances, which led to his being summoned for questioning by the police.

In March 2023, he was the victim of a brutal attack in a restaurant in Athens. A group of masked men attacked him, leaving him hospitalized with a broken nose. The attackers accused him of his actions during the Greek financial crisis and the “signing“ of memoranda with creditors.

Varoufakis became world famous as a minister in Alexis Tsipras' first government, where he led tough negotiations with the Troika (EC, ECB and IMF) against austerity measures. He later founded his own party MePA25 (part of the pan-European DiEM25 movement), with which he was a member of the Greek parliament.

He continues to be an active publicist and critic of the global financial system, publishing books (e.g. “Adults in the Room“) describing the behind-the-scenes of European politics