Zelensky excludes Red Square as a target on Victory Day, but Ukrainian Armed Forces will act in a mirror manner in the e

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has by decree excluded only Red Square, where the parade will be held, from the list of possible targets for the Ukrainian Armed Forces on May 9.

With regard to the rest of Russian territory, Ukraine intends to act "mirror" - that is, to respond blow for blow. A well-informed government source told RBC-Ukraine.

„We will act in a mirror manner. They are not shooting - we are not shooting. „They are not launching missiles - "we don't fire them," the source explained.

The official added that Kiev had agreed to a "silence" during the parade to allow the return of a thousand Ukrainian servicemen from Russian captivity.

Earlier, Donald Trump announced an agreement on a three-day ceasefire in the war between Russia and Ukraine. According to him, the ceasefire should last from May 9 to 11.

President Zelensky confirmed the ceasefire with Russia and the exchange of prisoners 1,000 for 1,000. He then signed a decree to hold a parade in Moscow.

According to Putin's aide Yuri Ushakov, Russia has agreed to support Trump's initiative to extend the ceasefire with Ukraine until May 11. Moscow also supported the proposal to hold a 1,000-for-1,000 prisoner exchange with Ukraine by May 11. Ushakov claimed that the agreements were reached during telephone conversations with the US presidential administration.