Donald Trump: Project Freedom Plus is coming if talks with Tehran fail

US President Donald Trump warned that Washington will launch "Project Freedom Plus" if the ongoing peace talks with Iran do not lead to a final agreement, WION reported.

This will be an expanded version of the recently terminated "Project Freedom" to escort vehicles through the Strait of Hormuz.

"If everything is not signed, we will take a different path," Trump stressed. According to him, "Project Freedom" could be revived as "Project Freedom Plus" if a deal is not reached with Tehran.

According to NBC, the US president has suspended the project after Saudi Arabia refused to allow US aircraft participating in the initiative to use the "Prince Sultan" airbase southeast of Riyadh or to fly through Saudi airspace. Trump claims that the original project was suspended on May 6 to allow for diplomatic talks.

Tensions in the Strait of Hormuz continue to escalate. The US attacked two Iranian oil tankers after an exchange of fire with Iranian forces in the Strait of Hormuz. The UAE also reported a drone and missile attack from Iran. This casts further doubt on the month-long ceasefire that took effect on April 8.

The strategically important waterway remains one of the main points of tension. Merchant shipping companies are seeking clarity on the level of support from the U.S. Navy for transiting through the Strait of Hormuz. According to a WSJ report, the two countries are working with mediators on a one-page, 14-point memorandum of understanding that could include easing tensions in the Strait of Hormuz, the possible transfer of enriched uranium and easing sanctions. However, the overall scope of the agreement remains unclear amid escalating attacks in the region.