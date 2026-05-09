Center-right leader Peter Magyar was sworn in as Hungary's prime minister on Monday, Reuters reported, quoted by BTA.

He came to power promising change after years of economic stagnation and strained relations with key allies under his predecessor Viktor Orban, who ruled the country for the past 16 years.

The speaker of the new Hungarian parliament, Agnes Forschhofer, elected today, said that the European flag would be returned to the parliament building in Budapest after a 12-year absence, Agence France-Presse reported.

“I have ordered this from today - after 12 years, the European Union flag will fly again of the Hungarian parliament building”, said Forschhofer, who was elected with 193 out of 199 votes.

She stressed that this “first decision” of her new position would mark “the first symbolic step” for the central European country's return to Europe.