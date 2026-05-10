5.8-magnitude quake hits central Chile

A 5.8-magnitude earthquake has struck central Chile, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center said.

The epicenter was 34 km southwest of the city of Lebu, a city of approximately 22,000 people, at a depth of 23 km.

No reports of casualties or damage.

Chile has experienced several major seismic events in the last months and days of 2026. In the Coquimbo region, a series of earthquakes shook the coast on May 6, the strongest of which had a magnitude of 4.7, followed by a secondary earthquake of 4.6. A magnitude 4.2 earthquake was reported in the Tarapaca region early this morning northeast of Iquique at a depth of about 98 km.

The strongest event of the year so far was a magnitude 6.6 earthquake off the coast of central Chile, at a depth of 10 km on February 12. A magnitude 6.2 earthquake was recorded west of Vallenar on March 20. A magnitude 6.2 earthquake was recorded southwest of Ovaje on February 16.

A total of about 48 earthquakes have been recorded in Chile in the past 24 hours, of which 2 were with a magnitude above 4.0 (including the one in Bio-Bio), and 19 were between 3.0 and 4.0 on the Richter scale.